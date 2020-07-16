All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 5499 Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
5499 Center Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

5499 Center Street

5499 Center Street · (561) 400-4392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5499 Center Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,675

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Situated on a quiet, deep water canal with 80 feet of water frontage and direct access to the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean this home is truly amazing! The Private dock can accommodate two 30 foot boats and has a 12,000 lb. boat lift and slip for two Jet Skis. The back yard has is an amazing outdoor space that features a waterside gazebo with wet bar, large screened-in porch, outdoor kitchen, granite counter tops, lush tropical landscaping and a tranquil rock waterfall. By boat or car this property is minutes from waterfront dinning, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5499 Center Street have any available units?
5499 Center Street has a unit available for $4,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5499 Center Street have?
Some of 5499 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5499 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
5499 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5499 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 5499 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5499 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 5499 Center Street offers parking.
Does 5499 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5499 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5499 Center Street have a pool?
No, 5499 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 5499 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 5499 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5499 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5499 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5499 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5499 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5499 Center Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity