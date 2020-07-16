5499 Center Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Situated on a quiet, deep water canal with 80 feet of water frontage and direct access to the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean this home is truly amazing! The Private dock can accommodate two 30 foot boats and has a 12,000 lb. boat lift and slip for two Jet Skis. The back yard has is an amazing outdoor space that features a waterside gazebo with wet bar, large screened-in porch, outdoor kitchen, granite counter tops, lush tropical landscaping and a tranquil rock waterfall. By boat or car this property is minutes from waterfront dinning, shopping and entertainment.