5232 Tiffany Anne Circle Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool shuffle board garage tennis court

Enjoy the comforts of this Single Family Home located in Cypress Lakes a 55+ Community. This lovely home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Eat in Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, fully enclosed back patio plus a single car garage. Home Is currently furnished but will rent Unfurnished . Community offers plenty of activities including golf, tennis, shuffleboard, Pool and much more. Centrally located near I-95, Florida Turnpike, Palm Beach Airport, Palm Tran, Palm Beach Outlets, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and close to local shops and the beach.