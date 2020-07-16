4007 Hythe A Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna tennis court

Beautiful updated 2 Beds, 2 Baths penthouse condo located in gated 55+ senior community. Custom wood kitchen cabinets, quartz tops, nice backsplash and updated appliances. Tiled floors in kitchen, dining and living room areas. Both bedrooms have Berber carpets. Updated bathrooms; Master bathroom has a stall shower & Guest bath has a tub/shower combo. Enclosed terrace has extra storage closet and beautiful water & garden views. Enjoy the AMAZING CLUBHOUSE featuring FREE courtesy bus service & FREE movies! Large fitness center, tennis courts, indoor/outdoor heated pools, saunas, Broadway style shows, dancing & endless social activities! Short walk to shops, restaurants, banks, doctor offices, etc. Only 15 minutes drive to local beaches! Resort-Style living at its Best!