Palm Beach County, FL
4007 Hythe A Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4007 Hythe A Drive

4007 Hythe a · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Hythe a, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
Century Village West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful updated 2 Beds, 2 Baths penthouse condo located in gated 55+ senior community. Custom wood kitchen cabinets, quartz tops, nice backsplash and updated appliances. Tiled floors in kitchen, dining and living room areas. Both bedrooms have Berber carpets. Updated bathrooms; Master bathroom has a stall shower & Guest bath has a tub/shower combo. Enclosed terrace has extra storage closet and beautiful water & garden views. Enjoy the AMAZING CLUBHOUSE featuring FREE courtesy bus service & FREE movies! Large fitness center, tennis courts, indoor/outdoor heated pools, saunas, Broadway style shows, dancing & endless social activities! Short walk to shops, restaurants, banks, doctor offices, etc. Only 15 minutes drive to local beaches! Resort-Style living at its Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Hythe A Drive have any available units?
4007 Hythe A Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 4007 Hythe A Drive have?
Some of 4007 Hythe A Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Hythe A Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Hythe A Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Hythe A Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Hythe A Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4007 Hythe A Drive offer parking?
No, 4007 Hythe A Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4007 Hythe A Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Hythe A Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Hythe A Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4007 Hythe A Drive has a pool.
Does 4007 Hythe A Drive have accessible units?
No, 4007 Hythe A Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Hythe A Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Hythe A Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Hythe A Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Hythe A Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
