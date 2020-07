Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside of the unit. Accordion Hurricane Shutters (easy to handle) **WATER INCLUDED ** Extra storage outside unit available.Move in ready. All information are deemed reliable but subject to errors.