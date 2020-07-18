Rent Calculator
All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 23320 SW 58th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
23320 SW 58th Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23320 SW 58th Avenue
23320 Southwest 58th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23320 Southwest 58th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Sandalfoot Cove
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have any available units?
23320 SW 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Beach County, FL
.
What amenities does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have?
Some of 23320 SW 58th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23320 SW 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23320 SW 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23320 SW 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County
.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23320 SW 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23320 SW 58th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23320 SW 58th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
