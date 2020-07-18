All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 23320 SW 58th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
23320 SW 58th Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

23320 SW 58th Avenue

23320 Southwest 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23320 Southwest 58th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Sandalfoot Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have any available units?
23320 SW 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have?
Some of 23320 SW 58th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23320 SW 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23320 SW 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23320 SW 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23320 SW 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23320 SW 58th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23320 SW 58th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23320 SW 58th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23320 SW 58th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr
North Palm Beach, FL 33410
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College