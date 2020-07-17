All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:50 PM

22257 SW 57th Avenue

22257 Southwest 57th Avenue · (203) 667-9771
Location

22257 Southwest 57th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Sandalfoot Cove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,210

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **3 bedroom 2 bathroom move in ready home features large entertaining space with a serene private backyard and screened in patio. Tile, wood, and carpet floors throughout, eat in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cherry wood cabinetry. Upgraded bathrooms with stand alone shower and dual sinks. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have any available units?
22257 SW 57th Avenue has a unit available for $2,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have?
Some of 22257 SW 57th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22257 SW 57th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22257 SW 57th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22257 SW 57th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22257 SW 57th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue offer parking?
No, 22257 SW 57th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22257 SW 57th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have a pool?
No, 22257 SW 57th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22257 SW 57th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22257 SW 57th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22257 SW 57th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22257 SW 57th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
