22257 SW 57th Avenue

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **3 bedroom 2 bathroom move in ready home features large entertaining space with a serene private backyard and screened in patio. Tile, wood, and carpet floors throughout, eat in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cherry wood cabinetry. Upgraded bathrooms with stand alone shower and dual sinks. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.