221 Bedford I

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice one bedroom condo with one and half baths with window wall in units. Centrally located. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, botchee ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see and will not last long.