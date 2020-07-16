All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

221 Bedford I

221 Bedford B · (561) 471-9677
Location

221 Bedford B, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice one bedroom condo with one and half baths with window wall in units. Centrally located. Updated kitchen and baths and tastefully furnished. Bring your clothes and move right in. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, botchee ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

