Last updated April 4 2020

21502 Sweetwater Lane S

21502 Sweetwater Lane South · (561) 404-7263
Location

21502 Sweetwater Lane South, Palm Beach County, FL 33428

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5039 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, HUGE home in the highly sought after gated community Winding Lakes Estates. 1 acre Lakefront lot, 4 bedrooms, 5th room with no closet, huge 6th bonus room and upstairs loft with bar, 4 car garage, tons of storage space, screened in patio, tennis court on property, basketball hoop, A+ schools, shopping and parks nearby. Pool and Lawn Maintenance are included in the Rental Price. Landlord will manage these relationships if desired by tenant. Exterior landscaping is being planted.VIDEO OF PROPERTY: https://youtu.be/1CXef4_O6Ds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have any available units?
21502 Sweetwater Lane S has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have?
Some of 21502 Sweetwater Lane S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21502 Sweetwater Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
21502 Sweetwater Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21502 Sweetwater Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S offers parking.
Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have a pool?
Yes, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S has a pool.
Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have accessible units?
No, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S has units with dishwashers.
Does 21502 Sweetwater Lane S have units with air conditioning?
No, 21502 Sweetwater Lane S does not have units with air conditioning.
