GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn. There are 3 stalls available as well for MONTHLY rental at 300 each per dry stall, if needed. FOX TRAIL HAS 29 MILES OF DEDICATED HORSE TRAILS Water and Electric included.