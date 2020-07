16137 Pantheon Pass

Amenities

WELCOME HOME**THIS ONE STORY 3-3 PLUS DEN SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN ONE OF THE MOST EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITIES IN DELRAY BEACH**BUILT ONLY 2 YEARS AGO,THIS CORONADO MODEL FEATURES A GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH S/S APPLIANCES INCLUDING DOUBLE OVEN, BREAKFAST NICHE, WHITE QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS & DARK WOOD CABINETS** SEPARATE AREAS FOR DINING AND LIVING ROOM**CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM, FULL IMPACT DOORS AND WINDOWS, PAVED PATIO AND DRIVEWAY, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A SINK AND FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER**SEVEN BRIDGES OFFERS RESORT STYLE AMENITIES BEGINNING WITH A 30,000 SQ. FT. CLUBHOUSE , RESTAURANT, STATE OF THE ART GYM, TENNIS COURTS, WATER PARK, SAUNA, BASKETBALL COURT AND MUCH MORE** LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED ON THE RENT** DOGS UNDER 10 POUNDS ARE WELCOMED* NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT APPLIES**