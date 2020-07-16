All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:10 PM

1521 Windorah Way

1521 Windorah Way · (561) 827-3497
Location

1521 Windorah Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Golden Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Updated two bedroom apartment located on the first floor has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and laminate floors in bedrooms. Nice-sized bedrooms, with master having both a walk-in and wall-to-wall closet. Upgrades include granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Full-sized washer & dryer inside unit. There's also a small covered patio which is great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Community amenities include two heated pools, clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Easy access to all major freeways, and located within minutes of dining, shopping and entertainment. Rental price includes water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Windorah Way have any available units?
1521 Windorah Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1521 Windorah Way have?
Some of 1521 Windorah Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Windorah Way currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Windorah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Windorah Way pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Windorah Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 1521 Windorah Way offer parking?
No, 1521 Windorah Way does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Windorah Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Windorah Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Windorah Way have a pool?
Yes, 1521 Windorah Way has a pool.
Does 1521 Windorah Way have accessible units?
No, 1521 Windorah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Windorah Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Windorah Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Windorah Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Windorah Way does not have units with air conditioning.
