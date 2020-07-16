1521 Windorah Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Updated two bedroom apartment located on the first floor has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and laminate floors in bedrooms. Nice-sized bedrooms, with master having both a walk-in and wall-to-wall closet. Upgrades include granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Full-sized washer & dryer inside unit. There's also a small covered patio which is great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Community amenities include two heated pools, clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Easy access to all major freeways, and located within minutes of dining, shopping and entertainment. Rental price includes water.