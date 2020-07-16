1521 Windorah Way

Amenities
Updated two bedroom apartment located on the first floor has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and laminate floors in bedrooms. Nice-sized bedrooms, with master having both a walk-in and wall-to-wall closet. Upgrades include granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Full-sized washer & dryer inside unit. There's also a small covered patio which is great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Community amenities include two heated pools, clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Easy access to all major freeways, and located within minutes of dining, shopping and entertainment. Rental price includes water.