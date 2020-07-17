Amenities

13869 Via Aurora, Delray Beach, FL 33484 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $1350 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10628456 This 2 bed 2 bath condo has new laminate wood floors and is located in the highly sought after Palm Greens of Delray Beach. A bright and spacious floor plan boast a great view and an end unit make it a must see home. This home has been priced to sell. Palm Greens offers you a clubhouse, resort-style pool, café, tennis program, exercise rooms, sauna & so much more! Plus the home is within 2 miles of gorgeous beaches, shops, restaurants & plenty of entertainment. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT DEBRA CARTER EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.221.2117 DEBRA@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614756 ]