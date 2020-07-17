All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

13869 Via Aurora

13869 Via Aurora · (561) 923-8394
Location

13869 Via Aurora, Palm Beach County, FL 33484

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
13869 Via Aurora, Delray Beach, FL 33484 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DELRAY BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $1350 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10628456 This 2 bed 2 bath condo has new laminate wood floors and is located in the highly sought after Palm Greens of Delray Beach. A bright and spacious floor plan boast a great view and an end unit make it a must see home. This home has been priced to sell. Palm Greens offers you a clubhouse, resort-style pool, café, tennis program, exercise rooms, sauna & so much more! Plus the home is within 2 miles of gorgeous beaches, shops, restaurants & plenty of entertainment. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT DEBRA CARTER EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.221.2117 DEBRA@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3614756 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13869 Via Aurora have any available units?
13869 Via Aurora has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13869 Via Aurora have?
Some of 13869 Via Aurora's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13869 Via Aurora currently offering any rent specials?
13869 Via Aurora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13869 Via Aurora pet-friendly?
Yes, 13869 Via Aurora is pet friendly.
Does 13869 Via Aurora offer parking?
No, 13869 Via Aurora does not offer parking.
Does 13869 Via Aurora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13869 Via Aurora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13869 Via Aurora have a pool?
Yes, 13869 Via Aurora has a pool.
Does 13869 Via Aurora have accessible units?
No, 13869 Via Aurora does not have accessible units.
Does 13869 Via Aurora have units with dishwashers?
No, 13869 Via Aurora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13869 Via Aurora have units with air conditioning?
No, 13869 Via Aurora does not have units with air conditioning.
