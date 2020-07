Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

2/2 CONDO IN DELRAY BEACH. PROPERTY FEATURES NICE SIZE LIVING AREA, TONS OF STORAGE. OPEN AND EAT IN KITCHEN, GORGEOUS PATIO AREA. PROPERTY IS LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO ALL TYPES OF SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. 55+.UNIT IS GETTING PAINTED THROUGHOUT. WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED PRIOR TO TENANT MOVING IN.