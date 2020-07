Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PARKING RIGHT ON FRONT OF THE UNIT, BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT, OPEN KITCHEN WITH CENTRAL A/C, PRIVATE SCREENED PATIO, 24 HR. SECURITY, MANNED GATE, CLUBHOUSE, DAILY ACTIVITIES, THEATER, FITNESS, POOLS, TENNIS, LIBRARY AND MUCH MORE...CENTURY VILLAGE IS WITHIN A FEW MILES OF PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLORIDA'S TURNPIKE, I-95 AND FABULOUS SHOPPING...WATER AND BASIC CABLE IS INCLUDED...MUST TO SEE...