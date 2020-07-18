All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

1158 Summit Trail Circle

1158 Summit Trail Circle · (561) 567-3333
Location

1158 Summit Trail Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33415

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1158 Summit Trail Circle Apt #D, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed. **WHAT A STEAL!!** Fantastic three bedroom and two bathroom villa in West Palm Beach! Is located in a nice quiet family area in close proximity to schools and the Turnpike. Call today for information and showings. This listing courtesy of Partnership Realty Inc. Co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3614808 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle have any available units?
1158 Summit Trail Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1158 Summit Trail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Summit Trail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Summit Trail Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle offer parking?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle have a pool?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle have accessible units?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 Summit Trail Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 Summit Trail Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
