10303 N Andover Coach Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Great first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of Wellington. Come see the fantastic views of the Golf Course. Large community pool. Mandatory Country Club Membership Transfer required. Wycliffe Golf & Country Club, showcases two challenging 18 hole PGA National Golf courses withcontrasting styles; 16 Har Tru tennis courts; a full service club house offering daily dining options, fitness center & programs, spa services, card games, library, pools and a huge variety of social events and best of all, it's in the heart of beautiful Wellington, Florida, just minutes from the West Palm Airport. Centrally located with easy access to Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens, the best in country club living is waiting for you to enjoy here at Wycliffe. Yes, You Deserve It!