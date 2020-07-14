Malabar Lakes

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $27/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month for one pet; $20/month for two pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $20/month.