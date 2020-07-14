All apartments in Palm Bay
Find more places like Malabar Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Bay, FL
/
Malabar Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Malabar Lakes

1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE · (321) 878-8746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Bay
See all
Port Malabar Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Port Malabar Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1123 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2426 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1325 · Avail. now

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1728 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,151

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malabar Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
bbq/grill
Find your home at Malabar Lakes Apartments in Palm Bay, FL and come home to a quiet enclave of apartment homes nestled in an established residential area. At Malabar Lakes, you’ll find the perfect blend of comfort, convenience and value.We are offering $250.00 gift cards on select apartment homes! Call us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $27/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month for one pet; $20/month for two pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Malabar Lakes have any available units?
Malabar Lakes has 8 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does Malabar Lakes have?
Some of Malabar Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malabar Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Malabar Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Malabar Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Malabar Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Malabar Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Malabar Lakes offers parking.
Does Malabar Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Malabar Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Malabar Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Malabar Lakes has a pool.
Does Malabar Lakes have accessible units?
No, Malabar Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Malabar Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Malabar Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Malabar Lakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32908
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32907
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Similar Pages

Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms
Palm Bay Apartments with BalconyPalm Bay Apartments with Parking
Palm Bay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Malabar Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity