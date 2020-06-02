964 Tavernier Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home is ready for a family looking for lots of room! This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a loft is located in the prestigious gated community of Riviera Key. Across the street from Riviera Elementary School and also close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and major highways. Once you enter the front door you will see that the floor plan was developed to make use of all the space in this well designed home. The dining room is conveniently located right off the kitchen and the screened in patio is great for relaxing during those warm summer evenings. Heading upstairs, you will enter the loft area which can be used as an office space or playroom. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and have walk-in closets. This home is made for a large family - a must see!