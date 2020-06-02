All apartments in Palm Bay
964 Tavernier Circle
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

964 Tavernier Circle

964 Tavernier Circle Northeast · (321) 794-1640
Location

964 Tavernier Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Riviera Key

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2792 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is ready for a family looking for lots of room! This huge 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a loft is located in the prestigious gated community of Riviera Key. Across the street from Riviera Elementary School and also close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and major highways. Once you enter the front door you will see that the floor plan was developed to make use of all the space in this well designed home. The dining room is conveniently located right off the kitchen and the screened in patio is great for relaxing during those warm summer evenings. Heading upstairs, you will enter the loft area which can be used as an office space or playroom. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and have walk-in closets. This home is made for a large family - a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Tavernier Circle have any available units?
964 Tavernier Circle has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Tavernier Circle have?
Some of 964 Tavernier Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Tavernier Circle currently offering any rent specials?
964 Tavernier Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Tavernier Circle pet-friendly?
No, 964 Tavernier Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 964 Tavernier Circle offer parking?
Yes, 964 Tavernier Circle offers parking.
Does 964 Tavernier Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Tavernier Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Tavernier Circle have a pool?
No, 964 Tavernier Circle does not have a pool.
Does 964 Tavernier Circle have accessible units?
No, 964 Tavernier Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Tavernier Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 Tavernier Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
