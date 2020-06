Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, almost new home is spacious and with lots of upgrades. Large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. There is tile throughout the living spaces and carpets in the bedroom. An office/den and screen patio are just a few extras in this already great home.