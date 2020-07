Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this cute home located in North West Palm Bay. This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious family room,, dining room and galley kitchen. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances. New tile has been installed throughout and house has been freshly painted. The bathrooms also have new tile in the showers. There is also a screened in porch. Must have renter's insurance. Make your appointment today!