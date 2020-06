Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome across from the Indian River off US1. Upgraded vinyl ''wood look'' flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor. Unit includes washer and dryer, a one car detached garage, and 1 assigned parking spot. HOA does not allow more than 2 occupants per unit. No pets