Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Stunning, Contemporary, Ground Floor Level condo unit. Recently remodeled! Kitchen, flooring, fixtures, AC, and water heater. Screened porch with storage.! Access to the sparkling pool, overlooking the Indian River, spectacular view! Take a walk in the park, just a few steps away, along the river. This is a 12 month rental available on June 1, 2020.