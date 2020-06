Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage courtyard range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769



Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River. Bring your water toys, boat or kayak and enjoy Florida lifestyle at it's finest. A lovely courtyard invites you into this immaculate home while the Florida room and screened patio provide a relaxing view of the spacious back yard and waterfront. The property is almost 1/2 acre with lawn maintenance included in the monthly rent. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241769

Property Id 241769



(RLNE5832251)