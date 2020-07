Amenities

1759 Delki St NW Available 08/01/20 1759 delki - AVAILABLE NOW! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME SITS ON A 1/2 ACRE LOT AT THE END OF A CUL DE SAC. THE HOME FEATURES TILE THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AND ALL BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIVING/DINING COMBO, LARGE SCREENED PORCH OVER LOOKING FENCED IN YARD, AND SHED WITH ELECTRICITY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE.

Directions: West on malabar road from minton rd, turn right on jupiter, left onto pace, left at Glady's, second left is Delki, home on left



