Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Very nice unit, freshly painted and tiled throughout. The kitchen has oak cabinets and a dining area. There are 2 bedrooms with closets and the third one has double doors and can used as a third bedroom or den. This unit is on well water, no water bill. You only pay electric. And you'll appreciate the one car garage! No large pets and no smoking allowed.