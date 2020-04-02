1020 Abada Court

Amenities

Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas. Open kitchen that has laundry area with washer and dryer(not warranted) and 1/2 bath with storage area. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and bath with tub/shower. Enjoy the Florida weather in your private courtyard with additional storage room or from upstairs balcony off bedroom. Community amenities include sidewalks, street lights, pool, tennis courts and playground.