All apartments in Palm Bay
Find more places like 1020 Abada Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Bay, FL
/
1020 Abada Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM

1020 Abada Court

1020 Abada Court Northeast · (321) 802-5770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Bay
See all
Port Malabar Country Club
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Port Malabar Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas. Open kitchen that has laundry area with washer and dryer(not warranted) and 1/2 bath with storage area. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and bath with tub/shower. Enjoy the Florida weather in your private courtyard with additional storage room or from upstairs balcony off bedroom. Community amenities include sidewalks, street lights, pool, tennis courts and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Abada Court have any available units?
1020 Abada Court has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Abada Court have?
Some of 1020 Abada Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Abada Court currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Abada Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Abada Court pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Abada Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 1020 Abada Court offer parking?
No, 1020 Abada Court does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Abada Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Abada Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Abada Court have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Abada Court has a pool.
Does 1020 Abada Court have accessible units?
No, 1020 Abada Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Abada Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Abada Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1020 Abada Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32908
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32907
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905

Similar Pages

Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms
Palm Bay Apartments with BalconyPalm Bay Apartments with Parking
Palm Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Malabar Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity