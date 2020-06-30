All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:43 PM

843 Lincoln Parkway

843 Lincoln Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

843 Lincoln Parkway, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
ceiling fan
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1305351

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Nearby schools include Interventions Unlimited, Oviedo High School and Lawton Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Publix, Mod Market & Riley Reigh and ALDI. Nearby coffee shops include The Lemon Lily Tea Room & Bakery, DUO 58 Community Coffee Bar & Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Hungry Howie's Pizza, Sonic Drive-In and Dragon City. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Lincoln Parkway have any available units?
843 Lincoln Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Lincoln Parkway have?
Some of 843 Lincoln Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Lincoln Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
843 Lincoln Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Lincoln Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Lincoln Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 843 Lincoln Parkway offer parking?
No, 843 Lincoln Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 843 Lincoln Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Lincoln Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Lincoln Parkway have a pool?
No, 843 Lincoln Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 843 Lincoln Parkway have accessible units?
No, 843 Lincoln Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Lincoln Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Lincoln Parkway has units with dishwashers.

