454 King Street

4 bedroom 3 bath home has 2 master suites and a 4 car garage! This home has so many great features. It's a single story, ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and full of upgraded fixtures and finishes. This home has a huge backyard which backs to conservation for maximum privacy with no HOA and its located in A+ school district! A fireplace and screened patio complete this home.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.