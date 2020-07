Amenities

One Story Home 4 Bedrooms 3 bath and 3 car garage in the desirable LIVE OAK RESERVE with a lot of amenities " Club house, Pool with Slides , Kids playing area , Tennis court , Basket ball court ,Football court , lots and lots of lakes, ponds and nature to enjoy" Oviedo A rated schools . close to 419 , parks , UCF , Siemens , Malls and shopping centers. Call your realtor today. Owner will place a washer & Dryer but not the one currently in the house. Available NOW