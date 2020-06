Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful, 4BR/2BA in Waverlee Woods. Fully fenced, over-sized yard is pet friendly. Neutral colors, vaulted ceilings, great room layout. The master bedroom is very spacious. The 4th bedroom can be used as study or a regular bedroom. Just minutes from UCF, Research Park, the Oviedo Mall, the new downtown Oviedo, parks & highways. Available July 1. Seeking 12+ month lease. Lawn service not included. Neighborhood playground



24 hours noticed needed for showing appointments.