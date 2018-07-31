All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

3850 Hammonds Ferry Court

3850 Hammonds Ferry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3850 Hammonds Ferry Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Welcome home to this very comfortable 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathroom house at the lovely Sanctuary in sought after Oviedo. This house has a lot to offer for your daily life whether your'e home all day or coming home after a long day at work you will enjoy it just the same. House has two outdoor patios, one downstairs and one upstairs just outside the master bathroom (which is on 2nd floor). House has tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms for your comfort. Home has a 3 car split garage (two on right with one on left). Kitchen with granite counters overlooks the living area for that open concept feel to have while you cook and entertain. From the moment you walk in the front door, you feel welcome to stay.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court have any available units?
3850 Hammonds Ferry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court have?
Some of 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Hammonds Ferry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court is pet friendly.
Does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court offers parking.
Does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court have a pool?
No, 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court have accessible units?
No, 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 Hammonds Ferry Court does not have units with dishwashers.

