3850 Hammonds Ferry Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Welcome home to this very comfortable 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathroom house at the lovely Sanctuary in sought after Oviedo. This house has a lot to offer for your daily life whether your'e home all day or coming home after a long day at work you will enjoy it just the same. House has two outdoor patios, one downstairs and one upstairs just outside the master bathroom (which is on 2nd floor). House has tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms for your comfort. Home has a 3 car split garage (two on right with one on left). Kitchen with granite counters overlooks the living area for that open concept feel to have while you cook and entertain. From the moment you walk in the front door, you feel welcome to stay.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.