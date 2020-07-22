Amenities

2200 Coolbrook Court Available 06/10/20 SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Oviedo, FL!!! - You will feel right at home in this LOVELY home in Riverside at Twin Rivers with screened porch. Nestled on a corner conservation lot. All bedrooms are upstairs. Combination formal living room & dining room. Wood laminate floors throughout, except carpet in family room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Partially fenced yard, backs up to conservation lot. MUST SEE!!! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and is minutes for SR417 toll road. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE IN JUNE!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4214347)