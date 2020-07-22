All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 2200 Coolbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
2200 Coolbrook Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

2200 Coolbrook Court

2200 Cool Brook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2200 Cool Brook Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
2200 Coolbrook Court Available 06/10/20 SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Oviedo, FL!!! - You will feel right at home in this LOVELY home in Riverside at Twin Rivers with screened porch. Nestled on a corner conservation lot. All bedrooms are upstairs. Combination formal living room & dining room. Wood laminate floors throughout, except carpet in family room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Partially fenced yard, backs up to conservation lot. MUST SEE!!! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and is minutes for SR417 toll road. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE IN JUNE!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4214347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Coolbrook Court have any available units?
2200 Coolbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Coolbrook Court have?
Some of 2200 Coolbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Coolbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Coolbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Coolbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Coolbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Coolbrook Court offer parking?
No, 2200 Coolbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Coolbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Coolbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Coolbrook Court have a pool?
No, 2200 Coolbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Coolbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 2200 Coolbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Coolbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Coolbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus