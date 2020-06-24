1965 Saffron Ct.

Amenities

garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Oviedo, FL! - BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Oviedo, FL! It's located in the gated community of Isles of Oviedo. First floor is all tile and features a living/dining room combo, kitchen and a half bath. 2 Car garage. The community has a nice community pool and playground and is very convenient to SR417 Toll Road, Oviedo Mall, Red Bug Lake Rd. and much more. Current School Zoning: Oviedo H.S, Indian Trails Middle School, and Rainbow Elementary. No Pets are allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE EARLY APRIL!!!!!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4702352)