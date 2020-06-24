All apartments in Oviedo
1965 Saffron Ct.

1965 Saffron Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1965 Saffron Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Oviedo, FL! - BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome for Rent in Oviedo, FL! It's located in the gated community of Isles of Oviedo. First floor is all tile and features a living/dining room combo, kitchen and a half bath. 2 Car garage. The community has a nice community pool and playground and is very convenient to SR417 Toll Road, Oviedo Mall, Red Bug Lake Rd. and much more. Current School Zoning: Oviedo H.S, Indian Trails Middle School, and Rainbow Elementary. No Pets are allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE EARLY APRIL!!!!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4702352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Saffron Ct. have any available units?
1965 Saffron Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 1965 Saffron Ct. have?
Some of 1965 Saffron Ct.'s amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Saffron Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Saffron Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Saffron Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Saffron Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1965 Saffron Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Saffron Ct. offers parking.
Does 1965 Saffron Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Saffron Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Saffron Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1965 Saffron Ct. has a pool.
Does 1965 Saffron Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1965 Saffron Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Saffron Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Saffron Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Saffron Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1965 Saffron Ct. has units with air conditioning.
