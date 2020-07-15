All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE

1853 Garden Sage Drive · (407) 447-7253
Location

1853 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,959

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. A large breakfast bar makes great for entertaining. There is storage under the stairs on the first floor. Also enjoy your own private, screened, brick paved lanai. Upstairs loft area has great space for your computer or an additional sitting area. There is a laundry area, three bedrooms and another full bath. The master bedroom is a perfect retreat with a tray ceiling. There are two walk in closets! The master bath has granite with dual sinks and a very large walk in shower with upgraded tile and an attractive glass shower door. Nice size closets in the two additional bedrooms. This is a great Oviedo town home community complete with a club house, community pool, and play grounds. Top RATED Schools! Great location to the Central Florida Greenway (417), UCF and Oviedo Marketplace. Location: Oviedo,FL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
