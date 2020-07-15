1853 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot town home shows very well. Excellent open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Open living space on the first floor includes an elegant kitchen, a large living and formal dining combo. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. A large breakfast bar makes great for entertaining. There is storage under the stairs on the first floor. Also enjoy your own private, screened, brick paved lanai. Upstairs loft area has great space for your computer or an additional sitting area. There is a laundry area, three bedrooms and another full bath. The master bedroom is a perfect retreat with a tray ceiling. There are two walk in closets! The master bath has granite with dual sinks and a very large walk in shower with upgraded tile and an attractive glass shower door. Nice size closets in the two additional bedrooms. This is a great Oviedo town home community complete with a club house, community pool, and play grounds. Top RATED Schools! Great location to the Central Florida Greenway (417), UCF and Oviedo Marketplace. Location: Oviedo,FL