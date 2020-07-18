All apartments in Oviedo
168 EASTON CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

168 EASTON CIRCLE

168 Easton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

168 Easton Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a private pond on lot. Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms. Wood look tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances in the eat in kitchen. Kitchen is light and bright and overlooks the pond from the dining area. Master bedroom is large and has sliding door leading to outdoor living area. Large walk in closet with built in shelves and a generous size bathroom complete with soaking tub and his & her sinks. Secondary bedrooms are comfortable in size and share a bathroom. The back yard is amazing, fully fenced with no rear neighbors. Very private. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry with washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 EASTON CIRCLE have any available units?
168 EASTON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 EASTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 168 EASTON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 EASTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
168 EASTON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 EASTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 168 EASTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 168 EASTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 168 EASTON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 168 EASTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 EASTON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 EASTON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 168 EASTON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 168 EASTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 168 EASTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 168 EASTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 EASTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
