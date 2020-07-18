168 EASTON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a private pond on lot. Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms. Wood look tile throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances in the eat in kitchen. Kitchen is light and bright and overlooks the pond from the dining area. Master bedroom is large and has sliding door leading to outdoor living area. Large walk in closet with built in shelves and a generous size bathroom complete with soaking tub and his & her sinks. Secondary bedrooms are comfortable in size and share a bathroom. The back yard is amazing, fully fenced with no rear neighbors. Very private. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry with washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.