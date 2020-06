Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Updated 3 bedroom town home in the Mitchell Creek community. The property features ceramic tile on the first floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer kitchen back splash and 42' kitchen cabinets with spacious island. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor and feature carpet flooring. The community features a gated entrance, playground and pool.