1089 Covington St
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1089 Covington St

1089 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1089 Covington Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
patio / balcony
PRICE REDUCTION!!! 3/2 Home in Alafaya Woods!!! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with just over 1100 sq ft of living space. Tile flooring. screened patio and fenced backyard. Very close to the new Downtown Oviedo area and the 417!!

The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property
The move in costs will be $1450.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.
Move in time of two weeks or less
3X the rental rate for income from all parties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

