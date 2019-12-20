All apartments in Oviedo
1080 BRIELLE COURT
Last updated September 25 2019

1080 BRIELLE COURT

1080 Brielle Court · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Brielle Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and well maintained 1 story home close to UCF, shopping & restaurants.Laminate and tile throughout, exquisite split large master suite, separate dining area, pretty kitchen overlooks the living area. 2 car garage, tiled covered screened patio. Large yard with sitting area for another patio table and chairs. Close to Oviedo on The Park and wonderful schools. Convenient to the 417. Lots of things to do in the City of Oviedo. Movies in the park, swan riding, skate park and bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 BRIELLE COURT have any available units?
1080 BRIELLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 BRIELLE COURT have?
Some of 1080 BRIELLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 BRIELLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1080 BRIELLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 BRIELLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1080 BRIELLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1080 BRIELLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1080 BRIELLE COURT offers parking.
Does 1080 BRIELLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 BRIELLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 BRIELLE COURT have a pool?
No, 1080 BRIELLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1080 BRIELLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1080 BRIELLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 BRIELLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 BRIELLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
