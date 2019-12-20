1080 BRIELLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and well maintained 1 story home close to UCF, shopping & restaurants.Laminate and tile throughout, exquisite split large master suite, separate dining area, pretty kitchen overlooks the living area. 2 car garage, tiled covered screened patio. Large yard with sitting area for another patio table and chairs. Close to Oviedo on The Park and wonderful schools. Convenient to the 417. Lots of things to do in the City of Oviedo. Movies in the park, swan riding, skate park and bike trails.