1068 Gwyn Cir.

Beautifully Renovated 3 bed 2 bath Home - This Home is Simpy Beautiful and Everything is updated. The home is located in Alafaya Woods. The brand new kitchen is open to the living space with new cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, lots of storage space, all new stainless steel appliances. This home has new tile that looks like wood throughout the main living space and light neutral carpet in all three bedrooms along with ceiling fans and 2" wood blinds. Living room offers high ceilings, lots of light, ceiling fan and newer window treatments. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated with gorgeous decorative tile in the shower and floors, sink, fixtures, cabinets, mirrors and lighting. The shower has a large shower head providing a rain like experience. The layout of the home is a split plan for the bedrooms, a large indoor laundry room with lightly used Samsung washer and dryer, both the living room and master bedroom have new glass sliding doors leading out to a private screened in porch that offers a ceiling fan to help keep you cool while you enjoy overlooking the private fenced in yard that has lush green grass and mature landscaping. The home also has a new roof, newer AC, windows, recently painted inside and out. Hurry this will not last!



(RLNE4360051)