Oviedo, FL
1068 Gwyn Cir.
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1068 Gwyn Cir.

1068 Gwyn Circle · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Location

1068 Gwyn Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully Renovated 3 bed 2 bath Home - This Home is Simpy Beautiful and Everything is updated. The home is located in Alafaya Woods. The brand new kitchen is open to the living space with new cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, lots of storage space, all new stainless steel appliances. This home has new tile that looks like wood throughout the main living space and light neutral carpet in all three bedrooms along with ceiling fans and 2" wood blinds. Living room offers high ceilings, lots of light, ceiling fan and newer window treatments. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated with gorgeous decorative tile in the shower and floors, sink, fixtures, cabinets, mirrors and lighting. The shower has a large shower head providing a rain like experience. The layout of the home is a split plan for the bedrooms, a large indoor laundry room with lightly used Samsung washer and dryer, both the living room and master bedroom have new glass sliding doors leading out to a private screened in porch that offers a ceiling fan to help keep you cool while you enjoy overlooking the private fenced in yard that has lush green grass and mature landscaping. The home also has a new roof, newer AC, windows, recently painted inside and out. Hurry this will not last!

(RLNE4360051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Gwyn Cir. have any available units?
1068 Gwyn Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Gwyn Cir. have?
Some of 1068 Gwyn Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Gwyn Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Gwyn Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Gwyn Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 Gwyn Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1068 Gwyn Cir. offer parking?
No, 1068 Gwyn Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Gwyn Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1068 Gwyn Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Gwyn Cir. have a pool?
No, 1068 Gwyn Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Gwyn Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1068 Gwyn Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Gwyn Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Gwyn Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.

