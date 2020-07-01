1060 Seminole Creek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3BR/2BA Home in Oviedo with Fenced Back Yard! - Beautiful OVIEDO home in the high sought after neighborhood of TWIN RIVERS, currently zoned A-rated schools! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage home, has tasteful updates throughout and is perfect for retiring after a long day and hosting family and friends on the weekend! Open Living Room/Dining/Family room combo transitions into an Eat-In-Kitchen with all these appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal. Steps away you'll find an inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass door, and attached is the WALK-IN CLOSET. SOLID TILE throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, and updated fixtures create a comfortable and tasteful feeling. The patio overlooks the fenced in back yard and LAWN CARE is included. This won't last long in the location at this price, so schedule your showing today!



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



