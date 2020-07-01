All apartments in Oviedo
1060 Seminole Creek Drive

1060 Seminole Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Seminole Creek Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR/2BA Home in Oviedo with Fenced Back Yard! - Beautiful OVIEDO home in the high sought after neighborhood of TWIN RIVERS, currently zoned A-rated schools! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage home, has tasteful updates throughout and is perfect for retiring after a long day and hosting family and friends on the weekend! Open Living Room/Dining/Family room combo transitions into an Eat-In-Kitchen with all these appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal. Steps away you'll find an inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass door, and attached is the WALK-IN CLOSET. SOLID TILE throughout, Vaulted Ceilings, and updated fixtures create a comfortable and tasteful feeling. The patio overlooks the fenced in back yard and LAWN CARE is included. This won't last long in the location at this price, so schedule your showing today!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5190932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive have any available units?
1060 Seminole Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive have?
Some of 1060 Seminole Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Seminole Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Seminole Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Seminole Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Seminole Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Seminole Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Seminole Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1060 Seminole Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1060 Seminole Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Seminole Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 Seminole Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

