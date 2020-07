Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and newly renovated home in desirable Oviedo. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with attached 1-car garage. Laminate wood floors in bedrooms and tile throughout. Wood blinds on all windows. Large fenced yard, backing up to conservation area. Washer & dryer included. Tenant is responsible for maintaining lawn and abiding by all HOA rules and regulations. Great for corporate housing, new families, or families looking for an A-rated school system in Seminole County. Must see!