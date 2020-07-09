1018 Gwyn Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Newly Updated, Charming 3/2 in Top Rated Oviedo - Property Id: 285327



Conveniently located in Alafaya Woods on small circular street with no thru-traffic. This charming split plan home features (3) bedrooms and (2) baths with brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in neutral tones with many updates including fans, light fixtures, window treatments, and all brand new kitchen cabinetry with updated stainless steel appliances.



The great room is large and spacious with vaulted ceilings and has an added step- down bonus area that can be used as an office, exercise area, play area, music room, etc. Use your imagination! Extending even further off the bonus room through double sliding glass doors is a lovely screen enclosed porch overlooking the private back yard.



Still putting on final touches...Will update pics as more gets done....(finished kitchen, new ceiling fans, faucets, cabinet pulls, landscaping, etc).



Does this sound like the perfect home for you? Come see what makes it so special!

