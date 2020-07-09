All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1018 Gwyn Cir

1018 Gwyn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Gwyn Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Newly Updated, Charming 3/2 in Top Rated Oviedo - Property Id: 285327

Conveniently located in Alafaya Woods on small circular street with no thru-traffic. This charming split plan home features (3) bedrooms and (2) baths with brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in neutral tones with many updates including fans, light fixtures, window treatments, and all brand new kitchen cabinetry with updated stainless steel appliances.

The great room is large and spacious with vaulted ceilings and has an added step- down bonus area that can be used as an office, exercise area, play area, music room, etc. Use your imagination! Extending even further off the bonus room through double sliding glass doors is a lovely screen enclosed porch overlooking the private back yard.

Still putting on final touches...Will update pics as more gets done....(finished kitchen, new ceiling fans, faucets, cabinet pulls, landscaping, etc).

Does this sound like the perfect home for you? Come see what makes it so special!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285327
Property Id 285327

(RLNE5798116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Gwyn Cir have any available units?
1018 Gwyn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Gwyn Cir have?
Some of 1018 Gwyn Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Gwyn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Gwyn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Gwyn Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Gwyn Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Gwyn Cir offer parking?
No, 1018 Gwyn Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Gwyn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Gwyn Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Gwyn Cir have a pool?
No, 1018 Gwyn Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Gwyn Cir have accessible units?
No, 1018 Gwyn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Gwyn Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Gwyn Cir has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

