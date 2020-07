Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Twin Rivers in Oviedo. This house is in a great neighborhood on a conservation lot. Top rated schools. Spacious, open, split floor plan. 3 bedroom/2bathroom with additional room for an office. All bedrooms have ceiling fan/lights. This house is well cared for. Very clean.

Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Yard service is included.