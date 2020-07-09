1006 GAMMAGE POINT

Amenities

The ad pictures herein do NOT do this home any justice - this is a MUST-SEE home!!



Beautiful 3-bedroom 2-bathroom single-story house with screened-in private pool nestled on a friendly,

safe and family-oriented cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after Alafaya Woods sub-division of Oviedo in

the top-rated Seminole County Public School District.

House has tons of upgrades: irrigation system, tinted windows, new efficient A/C, stainless steel

appliances, new roof, new private white vinyl fence, granite counter-tops, his-and-her sinks in master

bathroom, fireplace, decorative tiles and ceiling fans throughout house, washer and dryer hook-ups in

the garage for improved energy savings, 10'x12' shed, and many more extras.

Many community amenities, including tennis courts, basketball court, Oviedo Aquatic Center,

playground, and the famous Oviedo on the Park (OOP).

Located near shopping malls, restaurants, gyms, supermarkets, UCF, Seminole State College and major

roads and highways: 414, Turnpike, 417, 408, 50, and 420.