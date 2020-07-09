All apartments in Oviedo
1006 GAMMAGE POINT
1006 GAMMAGE POINT

1006 Gammage Point · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Location

1006 Gammage Point, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
The ad pictures herein do NOT do this home any justice - this is a MUST-SEE home!!

Beautiful 3-bedroom 2-bathroom single-story house with screened-in private pool nestled on a friendly,
safe and family-oriented cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after Alafaya Woods sub-division of Oviedo in
the top-rated Seminole County Public School District.
House has tons of upgrades: irrigation system, tinted windows, new efficient A/C, stainless steel
appliances, new roof, new private white vinyl fence, granite counter-tops, his-and-her sinks in master
bathroom, fireplace, decorative tiles and ceiling fans throughout house, washer and dryer hook-ups in
the garage for improved energy savings, 10'x12' shed, and many more extras.
Many community amenities, including tennis courts, basketball court, Oviedo Aquatic Center,
playground, and the famous Oviedo on the Park (OOP).
Located near shopping malls, restaurants, gyms, supermarkets, UCF, Seminole State College and major
roads and highways: 414, Turnpike, 417, 408, 50, and 420.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT have any available units?
1006 GAMMAGE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT have?
Some of 1006 GAMMAGE POINT's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 GAMMAGE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
1006 GAMMAGE POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 GAMMAGE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 1006 GAMMAGE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 1006 GAMMAGE POINT offers parking.
Does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 GAMMAGE POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT have a pool?
Yes, 1006 GAMMAGE POINT has a pool.
Does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT have accessible units?
No, 1006 GAMMAGE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 GAMMAGE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 GAMMAGE POINT has units with dishwashers.

