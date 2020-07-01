2309 CRESCENT MOON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Brand New Apartment with upgraded Quartz counter tops and slate appliances with a beautiful refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Beautiful ceramic tile on floors. This apartment includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, kitchenette, laundry, living room and beautiful conservation views with no backyard neighbors.

Located just 20 minutes away from Medical City Lake Nona, 12 minutes from Hunter Creek and close to major highways, 2 miles from Valencia College and minutes away from THE LOOP, 192, Florida Turnpike and Hwy 417 . Come to see all this apartment has to offer and make it your home.



Directions:Take John Young Pkwy south to Ham Brown Road and turn left to Desert Rose Ave then turn right on Crescent Moon St to house.

Apartment 1 bedroom, kitchenette, living area.