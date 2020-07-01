All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
2309 CRESCENT MOON ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

2309 CRESCENT MOON ST

2309 Crescent Moon St · (954) 860-2480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2309 Crescent Moon St, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand New Apartment with upgraded Quartz counter tops and slate appliances with a beautiful refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Beautiful ceramic tile on floors. This apartment includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, kitchenette, laundry, living room and beautiful conservation views with no backyard neighbors.
Located just 20 minutes away from Medical City Lake Nona, 12 minutes from Hunter Creek and close to major highways, 2 miles from Valencia College and minutes away from THE LOOP, 192, Florida Turnpike and Hwy 417 . Come to see all this apartment has to offer and make it your home.

Directions:Take John Young Pkwy south to Ham Brown Road and turn left to Desert Rose Ave then turn right on Crescent Moon St to house.
Apartment 1 bedroom, kitchenette, living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have any available units?
2309 CRESCENT MOON ST has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have?
Some of 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2309 CRESCENT MOON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST is pet friendly.
Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST offers parking.
Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have a pool?
Yes, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST has a pool.
Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have accessible units?
No, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2309 CRESCENT MOON ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity