20 Cypress Circle

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled. Super clean! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Nice corner lot. Fully remodeled interior including kitchen, bathroom, tile throughout, interior paint. Upgrades include cabinetry, counter, tops, tile backsplash, blinds, ceiling fans, light fixtures and tiled tub/shower combo. Galley kitchen has counter top seating area, newer appliances and pantry. Newer heat/air system. Washer/dryer included in house with a folding area and built in ironing board. Covered front porch and open deck in the back. Included with rent is caped monthly electric. Walking distance to A1A and the beach. Close to stores and restaurants. Sorry no 4 legged family members allowed. Available now. Must see to appreciate.