All apartments in Ormond Beach
Find more places like 20 Cypress Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ormond Beach, FL
/
20 Cypress Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

20 Cypress Circle

20 Cypress Circle · (386) 597-7910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ormond Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Cypress Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled. Super clean! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Nice corner lot. Fully remodeled interior including kitchen, bathroom, tile throughout, interior paint. Upgrades include cabinetry, counter, tops, tile backsplash, blinds, ceiling fans, light fixtures and tiled tub/shower combo. Galley kitchen has counter top seating area, newer appliances and pantry. Newer heat/air system. Washer/dryer included in house with a folding area and built in ironing board. Covered front porch and open deck in the back. Included with rent is caped monthly electric. Walking distance to A1A and the beach. Close to stores and restaurants. Sorry no 4 legged family members allowed. Available now. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cypress Circle have any available units?
20 Cypress Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Cypress Circle have?
Some of 20 Cypress Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cypress Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cypress Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cypress Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20 Cypress Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 20 Cypress Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20 Cypress Circle offers parking.
Does 20 Cypress Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Cypress Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cypress Circle have a pool?
No, 20 Cypress Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cypress Circle have accessible units?
No, 20 Cypress Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cypress Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Cypress Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cypress Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Cypress Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 Cypress Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir
Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Similar Pages

Ormond Beach 1 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 Bedrooms
Ormond Beach 3 BedroomsOrmond Beach Apartments with Pool
Ormond Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLSt. Augustine, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Orange City, FLNocatee, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLVillano Beach, FLTitusville, FLButler Beach, FLEustis, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity