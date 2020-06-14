Apartment List
/
FL
/
ormond beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:25 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ormond Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Tomoka
1 Unit Available
8 Polar Bear Path
8 Polar Bear Path, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
962 sqft
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
River
1 Unit Available
111-s WASHINGTON STREET
111 South Washington Street, Ormond Beach, FL
Studio
$1,410
565 sqft
Live, Work, Play.....Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:37am
$
17 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
101 Bent Tree Drive
101 Bent Tree Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL LOCATED IN Indigo Pines Condominium provides heated pool and spa, Club house with library, pool table and fitness center.Rent for one month or more. Rent includes $50 electric, all water and cable TV.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Drive
241 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Grande on the Halifax offers world class amenities that will allow you to enjoy effortless living right at home! This condominium community offers two swimming pools, two clubhouses that have game rooms, a library, a private movie theater,

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande at the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2180 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
Results within 10 miles of Ormond Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ormond Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ormond Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Ormond Beach 1 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 BedroomsOrmond Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond Beach 3 BedroomsOrmond Beach Apartments with Balcony
Ormond Beach Apartments with GarageOrmond Beach Apartments with GymOrmond Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond Beach Apartments with ParkingOrmond Beach Apartments with Pool
Ormond Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerOrmond Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrmond Beach Furnished ApartmentsOrmond Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FL
Maitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLLockhart, FLSt. Augustine, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Orange City, FLNocatee, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLVillano Beach, FLTitusville, FLButler Beach, FLEustis, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus