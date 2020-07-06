2379 MOODY AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very clean and bright brick home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, huge living room, separate dining room, very nice kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets and a walk in laundry room with counter and closet. 2 car garage has a large storage room in rear of garage. Energy efficient windows installed through out home in 2012. No carpet in home-Laminate wood flooring through out, huge back yard, fully fenced, install 2017. Fabulous Location- one block from sought after Montclair Elementary.