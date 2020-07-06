All apartments in Orange Park
2379 MOODY AVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

2379 MOODY AVE

2379 Moody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2379 Moody Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very clean and bright brick home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, huge living room, separate dining room, very nice kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets and a walk in laundry room with counter and closet. 2 car garage has a large storage room in rear of garage. Energy efficient windows installed through out home in 2012. No carpet in home-Laminate wood flooring through out, huge back yard, fully fenced, install 2017. Fabulous Location- one block from sought after Montclair Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 MOODY AVE have any available units?
2379 MOODY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 2379 MOODY AVE have?
Some of 2379 MOODY AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2379 MOODY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2379 MOODY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 MOODY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2379 MOODY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 2379 MOODY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2379 MOODY AVE offers parking.
Does 2379 MOODY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2379 MOODY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 MOODY AVE have a pool?
No, 2379 MOODY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2379 MOODY AVE have accessible units?
No, 2379 MOODY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 MOODY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2379 MOODY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2379 MOODY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2379 MOODY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

