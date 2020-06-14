106 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Ortega Hills
207 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
15 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Loretto
20 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beauclerc
102 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Settlers Landing
1 Unit Available
7822 Ingonish Place
7822 Ingonish Place, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1449 sqft
Charming 3/2 features a lovely kitchen with plenty of cabinets, spacious living area with fireplace, dining area, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Home is conveniently located by new Walmart shopping center, Costco and minutes form Oakleaf.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
350 Vineyard Lane
350 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
--Available in July!-- Currently occupied! This Charming 3 Bed 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
372 Vineyard Lane
372 Vineyard Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
1725 sqft
Available 06/15. A covered front porch gives this charming 2-story home nice curb appeal! Ceramic tile flooring accents all of the living areas and baths.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Secret Cove
32 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Hyde Park
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$896
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southside
33 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,587
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Orange Park, FL

During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.

Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Orange Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

