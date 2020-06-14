106 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with gym
During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.
Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.