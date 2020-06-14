106 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with gym

During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.

Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles. See more