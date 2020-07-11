16 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with move-in specials
During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.
Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Orange Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Orange Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.