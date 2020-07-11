Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,193
1352 sqft
Luxurious community offers four pools and proximity to beaches. Located close to St. Johns Town Center and Avenues Mall. Homes include screened-in patios, walk-in closets and garages.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
Southside
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
Baymeadows
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,210
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1129 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$889
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1046 sqft
Cozy apartments with sunrooms, in-unit laundry and patios. Community includes a racquetball court, grilling station and clubhouse. Close to I-95. Near Deerwood Country Club and Losco Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
Southside
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Secret Cove
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Southpoint
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Jacksonville Heights West
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
8 Units Available
Southpoint
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Windy Hill
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ciel exemplifies luxury apartment living with homes that have been thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Hyde Park
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
23 Units Available
Southside
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,085
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1263 sqft
Luxurious high-rise community with unsurpassed views. Situated along the Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville. Lifestyle enhancements include 24-hour concierge, pool, hot tub and gym. EverBank Field is a brief water taxi ride away.
City Guide for Orange Park, FL

During the 1930s, Orange Park was the home of the first US laboratory for the study of non-human primates, dubbed the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, established and run by psychologist Robert Yerkes and Yale University.

Orange Park is located in Clay County, Florida. The town is considered to be a suburb of Jacksonville. According to the US census, the town's population is a little over 8,000 people. Orange Park also refers to a wider area of the northern part of Clay County that resides outside of the town's traditional boundaries. This area includes Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Lakeside, and Fleming Island, making Orange Park one of Jacksonville's most populated suburbs. The town has a total area of 5.6 square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Orange Park, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Orange Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Orange Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

